Pakistan, Oman conclude bilateral naval exercise ‘Thamar Al Tayyib 2023’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman concluded a bilateral naval exercise titled ‘Thamar Al Tayyib 2023’ on Sunday that provided both countries a chance to hone their professional skills and improve their inter-operability, the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

This was the 11th edition of the Thamar Al Tayyib exercise between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Pakistan Navy since 2002 conducted in the Gulf of Oman. Pakistan and Oman share a common maritime area due to which both navies closely cooperate to maintain order at sea.

“Regular conduct of bilateral exercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2023 is a clear manifestation of strong fraternal and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman in general and Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman in particular,” Pakistan Navy said in its statement.

Pakistan’s flotilla comprised the navy ship Aslat with an embarked helicopter, a fast attack navy ship named ‘Quwwat’, and the navy’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Pakistan’s Special Operations Forces also participated in the exercise, the navy said.

The exercise was conducted in two phases: the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase. The Harbour Phase included operational and tactical level discussions and exercise planning conferences.

“During the Sea Phase of the exercise, both the navies conducted a range of advanced operational exercises encompassing major facets of maritime operations related to Anti-Air, Anti-Surface Warfare and Counter Terrorism exercises,” the statement said.

It said the exercise also involved Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) by both navies’ ships to curb “illicit activities” at sea.

“Ex TAT- 23 provided an avenue to enhance mutual learning, improve inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills,” the Pakistan Navy said.

The Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force periodically organize and participate in international exercises to strengthen defense ties with other countries, particularly those in the Middle East.