Nine of a family dies as house catches fire in Abbottabad: Police

PESHAWAR (APP): At least nine members of a family died after their house caught fire and then collapsed in Abbottabad district on Sunday.

Police said the unfortunate incident occured at Tarhairi village Abbottabad in the wee hours of Sunday when the family of Zakir Abbasi was fast asleep.

The deceased included a woman, her four sons and four daughters. The official of Mangal police station, Rescue 1122 and local volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Police said the house, which was made out of wood, caught fire after a short circuit and then collapsed, killing nine on the spot.