Pakistan Railways announces four special trains on Eid

LAHORE (PPI) : Pakistan Railways has announced arrangements to run four special trains on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate passengers leaving for their home towns to celebrate the occasion.

According to a Pakistan Railways report on Sunday, the first special train will leave Karachi for Peshawar on Sunday (today) at 6pm. The special train will reach Peshawar via Multan, Faisalabad from Karachi. The second Eid special train will depart from Quetta for Rawalpindi on Sunday at 10 am.

The third Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on April 8 at 9 pm. The third special train will reach Lahore via Multan Sahiwal from Karachi.

The special train will reach Sahiwal Multan Karachi from Lahore. The fourth special train running will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5pm on April 9. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world.

Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones, eating lavish meals and going for recreational activities.

Railway authorities have instructed passengers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while traveling in the trains and on stations, according to the report. The Pakistani government has announced a four-day holiday from April 10 till April 13 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.