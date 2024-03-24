Pakistan reaffirms pledge to continue work for peaceful, stable int’l order

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed the pledge that inspired by the vision of its founding fathers, it will continue to work for a peaceful and stable international order.

The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony in New York to commemorate Pakistan Day.

The Ambassador said it is the day to pay rich tribute to the vision of our founding-fathers and their democratic struggle which made the establishment of Pakistan possible.

He said Pakistan joined the United Nations one month after its independence and ever since has played an active and constructive role in forging friendship and peace, and promoting multilateral cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter.

The Pakistani envoy said Pakistan continues to be a strong voice for the universal human rights including the right to self-determination of all peoples under foreign occupation especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

He said Pakistan believes in implementation of the principles laid down in UN Charter particularly those related to right to self-determination, non-use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, non-interference in internal affairs and international cooperation.

Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General New York had jointly organized the ceremony.

Ambassador Munir Akram unfurled the national flag to the tune of the national anthem.

Messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the Day were read out on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission as well as the Consulate General in New York.