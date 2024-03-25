Polio vaccination campaign to start in 11 districts of Balochistan

QUETTA (APP): Following the recent emergence of two polio cases in Balochistan after a three-year gap, health authorities are issuing an urgent call to parents and caregivers to prioritize their children’s health by participating in the anti-polio vaccination campaign starting on Monday in 11 districts of Balochistan.

Despite significant progress in the fight against polio, the recent cases serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by this crippling disease. In response, the Emergency Operations Center Balochistan, in collaboration with health partners, is launching a comprehensive vaccination drive to ensure every child under the age of five receives two drops of the polio vaccine.

Scheduled to commence on Monday, March 25, 2024, the campaign aims to reach the children in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Hub, Lasbela, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Kech, Khuzdar, Usta Muhammad, and Sobhatpur. In this campaign, around 889656 children will be vaccinated for which around 3378 teams will be deployed including 2641 mobile teams, 306 fixed-site teams, and 228 transit points.

Syed Zahid Shah, Provincial Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center Balochistan emphasized the critical importance of vaccination in protecting children from the debilitating effects of polio.

“The recent polio cases in Balochistan are a sobering reminder that our work is far from over. We urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated during this campaign to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of poliovirus”, he said.

He said that the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and essential in the global effort to eradicate polio once and for all. By vaccinating children up to the age of 5 years, parents not only protect their own families but also contribute to the health and well-being of future generations, he added.

The coordinator also mentioned that despite all sorts of harsh weather conditions, polio workers have fulfilled their national duties with zeal and courage. The success of this campaign depends on the active participation of every member of the community.

Parents are urged to cooperate with vaccinators, ensure their children are available for vaccination, and spread the word about the importance of polio vaccination in their circle, he said adding that all teams participating in the polio campaign will be provided with security.

Syed Zahid Shah stated that the initiation of this special Anti-polio campaign is due to the presence of the poliovirus in the environment. He urged the civil society, scholars, and religious leaders to ensure their cooperation, particularly in this special campaign.

It should be noted that in Balochistan, after three years, two polio cases have been reported in Dera Bugti and Chaman last week.