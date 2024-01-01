Pakistan, S Arabia has close brotherly ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed regional matters and cooperation in defence.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting held here at the PM House. During the meeting, the two sides held an in-depth discussion on bilateral matters. Issues related to regional peace, security and situation in the region also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister and Saudi Defence Minister exchanged views on increasing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defence and security. He congratulated the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan and thanked him for attending the Pakistan Day Parade as the chief guest.

PM Sharif requested the Saudi dignitary to convey his best wishes and immense gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud. He said Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close brotherly ties based on the common religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening with the passage of time. Pakistan, he said, greatly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan through thick and thin.

Sharif said during his previous tenure as a prime minister, Saudi Arabia played a critical role in improving the economic condition of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan have a special place in their hearts for the Saudi royal family, he added. About the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said ‘one window operation’ was created for the investors through the establishment of the council, which would facilitate business activities and investment.

He said that immense opportunities were present in Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining, renewable energy, etc. The Prime Minister also underlined the need for further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defence and economy.

The Saudi Defence Minister felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him. He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a chief guest for the Pakistan Day parade and said he had the opportunity to witness the best capabilities of the Armed Forces of Pakistan during the parade. He mentioned that the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia was very important and fruitful to further promote defence relations between the two countries.

Constitution of steering committee to revamp country’s economy: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to constitute various committees with an aim to revamp economy is a positive step to boost country’s economic condition. The Economic Coordination Committee will play a positive role in achieving the positive results to improve the economy of the country.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will himself head these committees, is seriously considering to work for the economic betterment alongwith creation of employment opportunities for the youth. As per sources, the tax to GDP will be the top priority of the government for achieving its goals.

The Finance Division will provide Secretarial support to the steering committee, which will monitor the implementation of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) reforms agenda plan. In this connection, the prime minister is hopeful that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will work hard in restoring the country’s economic condition on positive direction. The Prime Minister has vowed to empower the Finance Minister in taking positive steps for the betterment of country’s economy.

The sources further said that a tax policy board will be established under the chairmanship of Finance Minister for broadening the revenue. Prime Minister is taking full ownership of driving the economic agenda, which is the right thing to do In revitalising the country’s economy, the sources said.

Pakistan condemns ‘heinous’ Moscow attack: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condemned the “heinous” attack that left Moscow terrorised after gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in the Russian capital’s outskirts.

The condemnation statement posted by the premier on X, formerly Twitter, stated: “I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives.” The prime minister also conveyed his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims.

PM Shehbaz added that Pakistan stands with Russia during “this difficult time”. The Foreign Office also “strongly condemned” the attack with Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on behalf of the government, expressing Pakistan’s deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.

“We strongly condemn the attack on a concert hall in Moscow,’ the statement read. Baloch added that Pakistan stands with Russian people and government in this difficult time. More than 143 people have been killed and many injured after armed gunmen opened fire at concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall located in the outskirts of Moscow.