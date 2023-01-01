Pakistan stands with Palestine against Israel’s massacre: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Israel continued to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and expressed support for the people of Palestine. “Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine,” he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif said killing of 10 Palestinians including an elderly woman in Occupied West Bank called for the strongest condemnation. He stressed sustainable peace in the Middle East, saying that it was linked to two-state solution. Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several Palestinians.

The Foreign Office in a statement called upon the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people. “Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for full realization of their fundamental rights including the right to self- determination,” the FO statement said.