Pakistan suffers from grassroots level corruption: Governor Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan is suffering from lower levels of corruption and claimed that corruption decreased under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking in Dunya News program ‘Nuqta E Nazar’, he said that government and bureaucracy have to work together to achieve good governance as politicians cannot carry out their manifestos without bureaucracy.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that government did not hand over the province to the bureaucracy but empowered them. He said that government has to resolve grievances of its MNAs, MPAs and masses.

He added that global institutions are acknowledging improvement in economic situation.

He said that Pakistan’s media is independent and urged media to also highlight achievements with flaws of the government.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said, “I always say that people at the bottom are affected by inflation and corruption. We are focusing on these things and PM Imran has promised to empower the institutions.”