Pakistan urges UK to restructure debts of developing countries

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has conveyed Pakistan’s wish to restructuring the debts of the developing countries so that they can readjust their priorities and resources in saving the precious lives amid the insecurity caused by the coronavirus, during a phone call with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

The Pakistani FM called Raab to extend his well wishes for the early recovery of PM Johnson and his foreign secretary, in addition to Prince Charles, next in the throne. During the telephonic call, both the foreign ministers exchanged their views regarding efforts against this global challenge.

In addition, Qureshi expressed deep regret over the loss of lives due to the coronavirus in the UK, and ensure his British counterpart that “Pakistani government as well as its people stand beside the UK government and its people in these difficult times.” Qureshi ensured his counterpart that British citizens are being taken care of in Pakistan, and that “Pakistan will cooperate in sending back the British citizens to their country as soon as the situation normalizes.”

Shah Mehmood specially thanked the British secretary for also “taking care of Pakistanis living in the UK.” In addition, the Pakistani minister discussed the grave situation taking place in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and also called for “restructuring the debts of the developing countries so that they can readjust their priorities and resources in saving the precious lives amid the insecurity caused by the coronavirus.”

Qureshi further said “We expect that as a member of G7 and G20, the UK will play its effective role in furthering our proposal at the highest platforms.” In response, the British foreign secretary has indicated to bring the proposal put forward by Mr Qureshi regarding the restructuring of debt and to present it before an appropriate forum.