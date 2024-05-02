Court adjourns plea for action against CM Maryam for donning police uniform

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A lower court in Lahore on Thursday adjourned until May 6 the hearing of a petition brought against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for donning Punjab police uniform.

Following the transfer of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Nawaz, the hearing was conducted by the duty judge who immediately adjourned the hearing without any action.

During the previous hearing, the court had requested a front desk report from the petitioner.

On April 26, CM Maryam caused a stir when she attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants donning a Punjab police uniform.

The following day, a petition requesting the filing of a case against Maryam for wearing the Punjab Police uniform was moved in a lower court in Lahore.

The petition was filed by advocate Aftab Bajwa.

In the plea, the petitioner argued that according to the law, no individual was permitted to wear the uniform of state institutions.

The petitioner asserted that despite requesting the Punjab Police to take action against Maryam for wearing the uniform, no measures were taken.

The applicant urged the court to issue orders for the initiation of a case against Maryam Nawaz for donning the police uniform.