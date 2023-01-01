Pakistan volleyball team move in Asian Games quarterfinals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball team downed Korea by 3-0 in the round of last 12 of the 19th Asian Games 2023 at China and qualified for the quarterfinals.

According to details, Pakistan achieved a remarkable 3-0 win, with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21. This impressive triumph marks the third consecutive win for the Pakistan team in the 19th Asian Games 2023, further solidifying their position as a formidable force in the tournament.

Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, lauded the team and coaching staff, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

The team manager, a former Captain of the Pakistan team, said the team was determined to continue their winning streak in the quarterfinals and secure a spot in the semifinals.

Pakistan team’s victory against Korea was a testament to their skills, resilience, and commitment to excellence. Their outstanding performance has garnered attention and admiration from fans and spectators alike. As they progress to the quarterfinals, the team carries the hopes and aspirations of the nation, aiming to bring home the coveted title in the 19th Asian Games 2023. (APP)