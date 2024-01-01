Pakistan wants to further strengthen trade ties with UAE: Tarar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan wanted to further strengthen trade and business ties with brotherly country United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here, he said that there was a need to create a common road map for the improvement of the economy.

During the meeting discussion was held on issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, promotion of cooperation in various sectors.

The minister said that Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed strong ties based on common heritage and multilateral cooperation.

People of Pakistan consider UAE as their second home, the minister said adding the first flight of Emirates Airline was flown by a pilot of PIA, which was a great example of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had very close relationship with the leadership and people of Pakistan. The minister briefed the UAE ambassador about the economic initiatives of the present government.

He said that tax reforms were being brought in Federal Bureau of Revenue a d efforts were being done for digitalization of the economic sector.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said that according to the vision of the leadership of both countries, the UAE believed in the further development of bilateral relations. The UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times, stands by Pakistan’s economic development, he remarked. The ambassador strongly condemned the recent terrorist incident in Bisham. Attaullah Tarar appreciated the vision and efforts of the UAE leadership for the development and transformation of the country. (APP)