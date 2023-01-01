Pakistan witness big fall in gold prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani jewellery market witnessed a big fall in the gold prices, on Monday.

According to the Jewellers Association, the rates of 24 karats pure gold were decreased by Rs1,700 per tola and traded at Rs2,34,500 per tola in the market.

The price of 10-gram pure gold of 24 karats reduced by Rs1,457 to Rs2,01,046 while the 10 grams gold of 22 karats was traded at Rs1,84,291 per 10-gram.

In the international market on Monday, the gold prices were also reduced by US$1 per ounce to US$1945 per ounce.

Local jewellers market also observed the reduction in the pure silver of 24 karats by Rs50 per tola and traded at Rs2,850 per tola.

While the rates of the 10 grams of 24 karats pure gold were decreased by Rs42.87 to Rs2443.41 per 10-gram.