Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has tied the knot with renowned actress Sana Javed, surprising fans on social media.

The development takes place months after media reports of Malik’s divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik and Mirza tied the knot in April 2010, and have a five-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Javed, who has starred in a string of hit drama serials, was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal, with whom she tied the knot in 2020. Though neither of them spoke about their divorce publicly, rumors about Jawal and Mirza calling it quits on their marriage were rife on social media last year.

Malik broke the announcement of his marriage on his social media profiles, sharing pictures of him and Javed from their wedding.

“Alhamdullilah ,” he wrote. “And We created you in pairs.”

– Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Malik can be seen in the pictures wearing a white sherwani with a golden embroidered shawl while Javed wore a beige lehenga with gold jewelry.

Following the announcement, Javed shared Malik’s post about their marriage on her Instagram account. She also changed her name on the video-and-picture-sharing platform to Sana Shoaib Malik.

Earlier this week, Mirza shared a cryptic message on Instagram that hinted she had gotten divorced from Malik.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard,” Mirza wrote. “Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Malik, a mainstay in Pakistan’s regular playing XI for several years, announced retirement from Test cricket in 2015 and ODIs in 2019. He still plays in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has not announced retirement from T20Is.

He was part of Pakistan’s T20I squad under former captain Babar Azam which qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I contest against Bangladesh in Mirpur in November 2021.

