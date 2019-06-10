Pakistani jr squash players to participate in four tournaments

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani junior squash players will be participating in four major tournaments in the months of June and July. According to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), as part of the plan, the federation would be sending a group of junior squash players for participation in international junior tournaments being held during June and July.

Pakistani players Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, Anas Ali Shah, Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will chip in Under-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Macau from June 26 to 30.

Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif will play in Under-19 category, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman will play in U-17 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will play in U-15 category whereas Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will represent Pakistan in U-13 age group during championship.

Naveed Rehman will play in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, Muhammad Hanif in U-15 and Humam Ahmed in U-15 category of the Borneo Junior Open scheduled to be played in Malaysia between July 2 to 6. Naveed Rehman will play in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, M Hanif in U-15, Humam Ahmed in U-15, Anas Ali Shah in U-15, Saboor Khan in U-13 and Abdullah Nawaz in U-13 age category of the Penang Junior Open to be played in Malaysia between July 9 to 14.

Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Naveed Rehman, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan will represent Pakistan in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Kualalumpur, Malaysia from July 30 to August 4.

PSF has arranged comprehensive training for the players here at Pakistan National Squash Academy to extract best possible results during these international events. PSF has also asked provincial squash associations and affiliated members to sponsor their potential players for participation in these events.