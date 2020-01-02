Pakistani manpower export to Saudi Arabia increased by 191 percent in 2019

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani manpower exported to Saudi Arabia marked an increase of 191 percent in 2019 as compared to the last year when only 100,910 Pakistanis moved to the Kingdom, the country’s state-run news agency APP reported on Wednesday.

According to the news report, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development facilitated 294,156 Pakistanis to proceed to Saudi Arabia in 2019 for prospective job opportunities in various sectors.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment said on Monday the overseas employment of Pakistanis witnessed a massive increase of 47 percent in 2019 as some 563,018 Pakistanis found jobs overseas while only 382,439 went abroad for different employment opportunities in 2018.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Bahrain also imported a whooping number of Pakistanis in 2019.

“The UAE employed 195,241 Pakistani workers, Oman 26,062, Qatar 17,413, Malaysia 10,390 and Bahrain 6,988 during 2019,” APP reported.

The government-run news agency said that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, formally requested the Saudi authorities to increase the number of Pakistani workers in its multi-billion-dollar project, the New Taif City.

The report added that Saudi Arabia had also extended an offer for Pakistan’s manpower export through “Musaned,” a digital platform launched by the Kingdom to facilitate the labor recruitment process and ensure the protection of workers’ rights.

Courtesy: (arabnews)