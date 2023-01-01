Pakistan’s debt reached 100b dollars: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan’s debt has reached 100 billion dollars, as the country has the worst governance in the world, and we cannot achieve anything in this governance.

He saud IMF was reached 23 times, and without IMF, other banks, including World Bank, will not give loans, according to a statement on Thursday. Miftah said that China had bailed out 4 to 5 times in history, and China had not cooperated so much with anyone. Muftah said: “Whe Imran Khan left four years back, I told that 80% loan was taken but Shaukat Tareen said he took 76% of the loan. The former finance minister said Ishaq Dar’s policies were harming Pakistan.

People’s Party worked hard, when PML-N came, the circular debt became Rs500 billion, adding when PTI came, it became Rs1100 billion. The former finance minister says he himself has been a policy maker and also holds himself responsible. He said that the circular debt is the loss of the power sector, he adds. He stated: “The problem of increasing circular debt is the result of system failure. If IMF does not go into the program, the rest of the world will not lend.”