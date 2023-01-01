PDM, PTI responsible for prevailing situation: Siraj

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has held the self-serving policies and politics of the ruling alliance and PTI responsible for the prevailing situation where the country is stuck in the plethora of crises.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, he said, “They have turned the country into a laughing stock worldwide. Pakistan is being declared as an insecure destination.” Sirajul Haq welcomed the top court order to grant bail to Gwadar Rights Movement head Maulana Hidayatur Rahman, congratulating the people the Balochistan.

He also demanded the implementation of the agreement signed between the movement and the government of Balochistan, saying since Gwadar got international attention due to its economic and geographical importance, it is, therefore, need of the hour that locals would be provided all the basic facilities which they have been demanding through peaceful sit-ins under the leadership of Baloch. He said the JI had started a legal fight to release Baloch from illegal detention under a false and fabricated case and at last succeeded in it. He said the JI believed in the rule of law and democratic process, saying the people of Pakistan should be given the opportunity to decide the country’s future course.

The party chief stated that the JI has also challenged in the Islamabad High Court the decision of the government, on the orders of the IMF, to increase the monthly rent of gas meters from 40 rupees to 516 rupees. He said the JI would also strive to have this unjust increase reversed and deliver good news to the people. He further mentioned that Jamaat-e-Islami has been awaiting action for the past four years on the appeal filed in the Supreme Court against the 436 individuals implicated in the Panama Papers.

“No questions were asked from those individuals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers about where they earned their wealth and how they sent it abroad.” Sirajul Haq said the names of all three ruling party members are included in the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers, adding the rulers looted the treasury, including Toshakhana, mercilessly. He said the country’s resources have been plundered mercilessly for 75 years. “The courts, NAB, and other institutions have failed to hold powerful individuals accountable. Now it is up to the people, through their voting power, to hold corrupt rulers accountable.”