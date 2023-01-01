Pakistan’s weekly inflation jumps to 37.07pc

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.11 per cent during the week ended on October 5, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26%) items increased, 16 (31.37%) items decreased and 16 (31.37%) items remained stable.

Major increase is observed in the prices of food items, Tomatoes (12.45%), Onions (11.96%), Garlic (2.59%), Potatoes (1.81%), Cooked Daal (1.27%), Eggs (0.84%), Beef (0.53%) and Bread (0.52%) non-food item, LPG (3.11%), Firewood (0.76%) and Long Cloth (0.51%).

On the other hand major decrease is observed in the prices of Diesel (3.33%), Chicken (2.78%), Petrol (2.40%), Pulse Masoor (1.80%), Pulse Gram (1.73%), Gur (1.14%), Pulse Moong (0.58%), Pulse Mash (0.33%), Wheat Flour (0.32%) and Vegetable Ghee (0.20%).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 37.07%, Electricity Charges for Q1 (118.16%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Cigarettes (94.69%), Rice Basmati Broken (87.60%), Chilies Powder (84.84%), Sugar (79.55%), Rice Irri-6/9 (78.69%), Wheat Flour (77.91%), Gur (67.68%), Tea Lipton (60.72%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Salt Powdered (56.48%), Garlic (54.78%), Gents Sandal (53.37%), Petrol (43.70%) and Potatoes (42.99%), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (54.05%), Onions (18.21%), Pulse Gram (2.67%) and Mustard Oil (0.16%).