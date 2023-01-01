Shehbaz says Nawaz set to land on October 21

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the good time is just around the corner as Nawaz Sharif will land in Pakistan on October 21 this month.

Addressing a press conference in PML-N secretariat in Model Town, the former prime minister said that they saved Pakistan from default.

“We saved this state on the cost of our politics,” the former prime minister said. He added that the PML-N served this country in the shortest time and limited resources.

The PML-N President was of the view that PTI had planned to damage this state for personal gains. “There was mutiny against Pakistan and its armed forces on May 9,” Sharif said.

Talking about his 16-months in rule as the PM, he said that the coalition government had lot of challenges including fragile economy and devastating floods.

He added that the PML-N led government was handcuffed in front of IMF but still they negotiated the agreement.

“We used to give Ramzan Package when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister and the PML-N led coalition government did the same this year too to help the needy,” he said. He added that the youth package of billions of rupees was also given in the budget.

“There is no need to get worried as the good time is just here around the corner,” Sharif said.