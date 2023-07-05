Panjshir hosts about 2,000 domestic tourists daily

PANJSHIR (Agencies): Local officials in Panjshir said that the number of domestic tourists in Panjshir has increased significantly.

The provincial head of information and culture of Panjshir, Mawlana Nasrullah Malekzada told BNA that as the weather in the country warms up, about two thousand domestic tourists from different provinces enter Panjshir daily and visit the scenery and natural attractions of this province.

The Department of Tourism strives to organize information to guide tourists and introduce the natural attractions and the possibility of tourism in the Brochure so that tourists stay away from the personal properties of the residents of Panjshir and observe the principles and rules of tourism in this province.

Panjshir, with its suitable weather in the summer season, beautiful natural waterfalls, roaring sea, natural attractions, and tourist places, has recently attracted many domestic and foreign tourists.