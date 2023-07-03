Caretaker Minister inaugurates new building of TEVTA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil inaugurated new building of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Hayatabad here on Wednesday.

The office of TEVTA established in a rented building and now after shifting to its own building of the authority will help benefit the authority up to Rs.1.8 million on monthly basis.

Beside, the Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Abdul Ghaffar, Director Finance (TEVTA) Munir Gul, Director (HR) Abid Nawaz, Economic Advisor Department of Industry Abdul Rehman, Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Sartaj Ahmed Khan and other officers and staffers of the authority were also present.

The provincial minister inspected the various sections of the new office of TEVTA and expressed his satisfaction on the availability of all necessary facilities in the building.

He said that strengthening and equipping TEVTA it with facilities is of higher importance, saying with improvement in the system and structure will enable the institution to bring improvement in quality of training and its professional approach.

He said that efforts are being made to put TEVTA on the right track to make possible the preparation of market-oriented skilled workforce. He further said that a comprehensive action plan is being evolved to enable TEVTA to impart technical skills to the youth of the province.

The initiative, he said could help the institute to prepare such skilled persons, which will get best means of employment in the industry and market of the province. He said that beside contemporary education, the promotion of the technical and vocational trainings is also essential for eradication of the unemployment.

He said that that several developed countries on the map of the world have achieved development on the basis of their technical and vocational trainings.

He expressed the hope that the staff of TEVTA will now perform their professional responsibilities in a better manner.

During the ceremony, a shield was also presented to the provincial minister by TEVTA to recognize his tireless efforts and steps for the promotion of the technical education sector in a short period of time.