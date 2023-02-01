Parents, teachers play key role in shaping students’ future: PM

F.P. Report

KOHAT / KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday, said the parents and teachers were the most important partners playing key role in shaping and designing the future of students.

Addressing the 58th Parents Day of Cadet College Kohat (CCK), the prime minister upon the faculty members, who play central role in the overall education system, to pay full attention to groom and guide the future of the country by inducing a high sense of purpose in the students. Prime Minister Kakar, who is also the alumni of the college urged the parents to fulfill their responsibilities by supporting the college and imparting better training and grooming to their wards.

Recalling his student’s life in the college, the prime minister said he spent a healthy and challenging routine in the college. “But all the challenges were directed solely at making us promising professionals and making better human beings to face challenges of adult life in a befitting manner,” he added.

He said modern education specially in the field of science and technology guaranteed the material prosperity of a nation. He said the educated youth imbued with high moral values could ensure a bright future for the beloved homeland. “In this age of competition we should concentrate all our energies to equip ourselves with modern education coupled with strict work ethics to enable ourselves to cope with the challenges of this ever competitive and rapidly evolving world.”

The prime minister also urged the students to concentrate their focus on studies, taking full advantage of time and the facilities and fulfill the obligation made to their parents. He said he got admitted in the college in 1984 when he was a very fragile individual coming from a backward area of Balochistan province.

PM Kakar also paid rich tribute to his teachers-some of them had passed away- saying that at what level he had reached now was totally because of his teachers and parents. He advised the students to work hard in their lives and set goals for their future. He said with their persistent hard work, honesty and sincerity, they could achieve their goals.

Principle Cadet College Kohat Brigadier (Retd) Tufail Muhammad Khan said that the college had provided the best possible education and training facilities to the students due to which the CCK students had always gave the best results.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected the impressive parade of the students cadet and took salute. The gymnastic and horse riding show was warmly applauded. Provincial Minister Rasool Bangash, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor and parents of the students attended.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also addressed the ceremony for distribution of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Awards to top 25 companies of the country for the year 2022, reiterating the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment and streamlining regulations, urged the local business community to take advantage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He said the caretaker government’s ultimate goal was to provide a blueprint for the next government. He said the government had sought help from the Pakistan Army to facilitate the business environment through the SIFC forum. He told the gathering that the measures taken by the government, including the crackdown on smuggling, illicit foreign currency trade and power theft, had yielded results, triggering market sentiments and propelling the Pakistan Stock Exchange by 33% in November to the historic 60,000-point mark, besides boosting investors’ confidence. Welcoming the private sector to invest and take advantage of the government’s measures, he called for building and rebranding Pakistan. He said the privatization process was underway that would also have positive impacts on the economy.

The prime minister, who also distributed awards among the top 25 companies, said the PSX mirrored the vibrancy of the corporate sector and highlighted the symbiotic relations between the government’s policies and the prosperity of the businesses. He emphasized the inherent responsibility of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), urging businesses to adopt it as a moral obligation rather than mere rhetoric. He also urged business leaders to embrace digital evolution and collaborate with higher education institutions.

Prime Minister Kakar urged the corporate sector to explore opportunities in regions like Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Caucasus, and the unexplored around 1.3 billion African population. He emphasized the need to prepare for $36 trillion trade activity expected to take place in China within 10-15 years. He encouraged soul-searching and improvement of approaches to envision Pakistan as the economic power of the region.

He said Pakistan, a 240 million nation with immense natural resources like four seasons, mountains, and others as well as the youth bulge was destined to rise. The prime minister said the award ceremony to recognize outstanding companies was a testament to cooperation between the government and the corporate sector. He congratulated award-winning companies on their extraordinary performance and said such ceremonies would create a culture of healthy competition to inspire more firms.