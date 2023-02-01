Pak flays use of force by Israel in Gaza: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomes the decision of United Nations Secretary General to invoke Article-99 of the UN Charter to bring attention of the UN Security Council towards the dire security situation and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said that this decision of the Secretary General demonstrates his conscionable assessment of the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

She said Pakistan strongly and unequivocally condemns the continuous use of force by Israel and its indiscriminate acts on civilians, civilian facilities and infrastructure in a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as the Secretary-General has underscored in his letter to the President of the UN Security Council that ‘civilians throughout Gaza face grave danger’ and ‘nowhere is safe in Gaza.’

There is a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian lifeline essential for survival. She said the situation is fast deteriorating with potentially irreversible implications for Palestine and for peace and security in the region. Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs.

The Spokesperson said we join the UN Secretary General in his call to the international community to end the ongoing situation and avert a humanitarian catastrophe. She said the UN Security Council must perform its primary responsibility under the UN Charter, impose an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide.