Park lane case: IHC to hear Zardari’s bail plea today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of by former president Asif Ali Zardari bail application in the Park Lane Company investigation, on Monday (today).

According to details, a two-member bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani are scheduled to hear the bail plea.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has already issued arrest warrant of Mr Zardari in the Park Lane case.

Asif Zardari had filed bail applications in eight different investigations pertaining to the fake bank accounts being probed by the accountability watchdog.

A Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the bureau has nabbed him in mega-money laundering case when his bail application was rejected by the IHC.

Later, an accountability court in Islamabad remanded him under the NAB’s custody till June 21.

The PPP co-chairman has already filed an application in the court for his personal appearance in the hearing today, to seek extension in his bail in the Park Lane case.

The application mentions that in order to meet the requirements of justice, it is important that Mr Zardari is allowed to appear personally for the bail application, and in this regard, it pleads with the court to order the NAB to allow him.

On April 13, Zardari had submitted his written response to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on 54 questions in connection with three cases against him, including Park Lane Estate, Pink Residency, and fake accounts and money laundering.