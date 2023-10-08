Parliament passed SC Practice Law with good intention, remarks CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa has remarked that the Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 with good intention.

The chief justice expressed these remarks while hearing a set of petitions challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act that seeks to scuttle the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.

A 15-judge SC bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali is hearing the case today.

The hearing is being streamed live on television as per the court directives.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Isa expressed his exasperation over the submission of additional documents. He remarked that since today was the last day of the hearing, any submissions could have been done before.

The top judge wondered if the justice system would run like this, nowhere in the world this thing happens.

“We should mend ourselves before the world points its finger at us regarding the powers of 184/3. If we did not correct ourselves, can the Parliament not act to correct the fault,” the CJP remarked.

Today’s hearing

At the outset of the hearing, SCBA President Abid Zuberi started giving his arguments.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that neither the Parliament could make rules nor could it legislate to make rules, only the Supreme Court has the authority to change the rules within the scope of the existing law.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that the Constitution says that the Supreme Court is empowered to make its own rules of practice and procedure. If the Supreme Court makes rules that are ultra vires to the Constitution, then someone could remind it to remain within the purview of the power conferred on it.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the Constitution already binds the Supreme Court to make rules in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

While talking to Abid Zuberi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that time is short and he wanted a quick answer to his question: If we remove the word subject to law, what difference does it make to the authority to frame the rules?

The SCBA President said in his arguments that even if the words of making rules according to the Constitution and law are removed from the Constitution, it will not make a difference, on which Chief Justice Isa said that is fine, the answer has come, go to the next point.

Zuberi argued that if it was stated in Article 191 that the Parliament could enact legislation related to the Supreme Court, then it was right, on which Justice Ijazul Ahsan said, “There is another question, can the Supreme Court encroach upon the authority of the Parliament and enact a law? We have to see where the Constitution binds any institution to the constitutional limits, the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to make rules according to the Constitution and law.”

Justice Ahsan went on to remark that the Parliament gave the power to the Supreme Court to make rules which it used, can the Supreme Court rules be changed by legislation?

Zuberi said that when the Supreme Court made the rules, they could not be changed by law, on which Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the hearing has to be completed today. He said ‘he wants to hear the lawyers, what the judges want to write in their decision they can write’.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that binding to make rules according to the Constitution and law means that rules will be made according to the existing law.

At this juncture, Chief Justice Isa reminded ‘full court is hearing this case and the caseload on our institution is increasing. Today the case must conclude’. He asked the lawyers to finish their arguments by 11 o’clock.

The Chief Justice inquired of Zuberi if he had submitted written arguments. On which, Zuberi said that he just submitted his written response.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed his displeasure saying the court had already ordered to submit written arguments beforehand. So many documents have been seized now. In which country does it happen that during the hearing of the case, lawyers submit a written response, the CJP expressed his annoyance.

He said everyone gives examples of the West, how does the justice system work in the West?

Lawyer Zuberi said that he wanted to refer to the decision of the court of New Jersey. The Chief Justice remarked that at least refer to the decision of the US Supreme Court, do not lower our level so much that the decision of the New Jersey court is presented here as a precedent and it is not even a decision.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that we are looking at the intention of the constitution and the legislators here. If you want to gauge the intention of the legislators, then look at Article 175. If the legislators wanted to give complete authority to the SC, they would have written it clearly. Also, if the regulation conflicts with the law or the constitution, it will automatically become null and void.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that he would clarify the question, the constitution regarding the roles of the Judicial Commission and the Supreme Judicial Council states that the constitutional bodies themselves will make laws, while Article 191 says that the SC rules could be framed from law. The question is whether the framers of the constitution gave the option of law with the constitution itself.

Lawyer Zuberi said that the New Jersey court said that there is a difference between making laws and making rules.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that read Article 175-2 together with Article 191. Article 175-2 states the power of any court to hear cases.

Zuberi said that Article 142-A and Entry 55 related to the rules of the Supreme Court have to be read together, the constitutional provision regarding the authority to make rules of the Supreme Court cannot be read alone.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that the full court is hearing this case to understand and learn from the lawyers, to argue on constitutional provisions.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the constitutional provisions have to be read together, some articles of the constitution define powers and some define the limits of those powers.

Zuberi said that this is also the decision of the honorable Supreme Court.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the Lahore High Court has also given a decision on the power to make laws and rules. Only the Supreme Court has the authority to amend the rules within the scope of the existing law.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that whether the Federal Sharia Court is at a higher level than the Supreme Court in making its own rules?

Zuberi said that if the Supreme Court makes its own rules, they will be at the highest level among all the rules.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi said that Parliament stopped the rules of the Supreme Court but why not the rules of the High Court and Sharia Court?

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the High Courts are empowered to make their own practice and procedure.

Lawyer Abid Zuberi said that even today, if the Supreme Court makes its own rules, no objection can be raised. The Constitution says that the Supreme Judicial Council will make its own rules, the value of which will be equal to the constitutional regulations.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that before this the world has been pointing finger at us, 184(3) has been used in thousands of cases and how it was used is a fact.

Zuberi said that he agrees with the misuse of 184(3), but who has this authority to see whether it has been misused or rightly used.

Justice Athar Minallah said that Parliament has the authority to extend the powers of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ahsan said that the question is not about good or bad, it is about the ability to make laws. You tell me who has the authority to make laws about the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Zuberi said that the court has to decide whether this authority belongs to the parliament or not.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the delivery of justice is being affected. He inquired if the legislation can be enacted or not if fundamental rights are violated. If the Chief Justice can set this case for hearing, why not other cases like enforced disappearance could be heard. You have not even crossed the hurdle of admissibility of the petition, tell us which fundamental right is affected by this legislation, he asked the lawyer.

The Chief Justice remarked that under 184(3) how can we hear this case? You are saying neither we can extend our jurisdiction nor parliament, you are telling us that the court should extend its jurisdiction in 184(3).

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said that in order to look at this act, one must first look at the violation of fundamental rights.

Lawyer Zuberi said that it has to be seen whether the parliament has the authority to make this law.

‘Article 184/3 misused’

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that we do not understand what is your problem with this law, tell us how the power of Article 184/3 of the Constitution was used here, what happened in the human rights cell of the Supreme Court? Where is it mentioned in the rolls? Before the world raises a finger at us on the powers of 184/3, let’s correct ourselves, if we don’t correct the mistake, can’t the parliament correct it, you are a lawyer of a political party.

Lawyer Zuberi said that he is not a lawyer of any political party, on which the Chief Justice inquired, “Does that mean you are not a lawyer of Tehreek-e-Insaf?” On which Zuberi said that no, I am the President of the Supreme Court Bar, I have appeared as an independent.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, while giving remarks, asked whether the Human Rights Cell is mentioned in the Constitution or the Supreme Court Rules? What happened in the past regarding Article 184/3?

Lawyer Zuberi said that he has heard his opinion, Article 184/3 is coming now. He said he agrees with you that Article 184/3 continued to be misused.

‘Intention of parliament good’

The Chief Justice remarked “you initially attacked the intention of the Parliament and I say the intention of the Parliament is good.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that there are reasons for the separation of powers. If the door for parliament is opened to interfere in the affairs of the Supreme Court, then no matter if the law of the parliament is good or bad, the question is about the opening of the door.

Lawyer Zuberi said that the right to appeal was not given in Article 184/3 of the Constitution, to which the Chief Justice remarked that he could give his counterargument as to how Article 184/3 has been used in any political case. If a decision is taken to ban a political party, shouldn’t there be an appeal against it, if a patient is dying somewhere and someone with a little understanding of medicine should let him die because he is not a doctor? Parliament enacted legislation in good faith, the top judge observed.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that if the door is opened for the parliament to interfere in every matter of the Supreme Court, once the door is opened, there will be no end to it. Legislation can be good or bad. It cannot be that if the legislation is valid then it is right or else it should be declared null and void, the Constitution cannot work like this.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that look at the past, one person comes and rubber stamps the parliament, this does not happen in America, our past is very rotten, the Supreme Court itself did not come with the application.

Lawyer Zuberi said that the requests made by the Supreme Court Bar have not been fixed. The CJP remarked that if you end this case, the rest will be fixed.

Justice Musarrat Hilali inquired which provision of the Constitution has been referred to in the Act. In this way, the door of legislation is being opened by a simple majority.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the door is being opened by directly amending the constitution by a simple majority.

The Chief Justice remarked that don’t talk about yesterday, talk about today’s situation.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked that if the power of Article 184/3 had been used within the parameters of the constitution, then there would have been no such legislation. You are neither the plaintiff nor the defendant, so why are you opposing this act, he asked the lawyer.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi said that in Article 184/3, how was the right to re-hear the case of the original jurisdiction given by the appeal?

While talking to Zuberi, CJP Isa said that it seems you want the cases of clause 3 of Article 184 to remain pending and never end.

Justice Athar Minallah said that what will be the effect of getting the right to appeal against the decision of Article 184.

Lawyer Zuberi said that in such a case, the right of appeal will be available from 1973.

Talking to Zuberi, the Chief Justice said “our work will be enhanced by getting the right to appeal, why are you panicking? You say the number game should be completed in the parliament. But when an autocrat comes and makes a constitutional amendment, then we think that it’s okay. Parliament wants to do something good, so why do you want to crush it?”

Justice Athar Minallah asked the lawyer to give arguments related to expanding the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice remarked that we also believe that the Provincial Assemblies do not have the authority to enact such legislation, just end the arguments now and do not give the impression that you do not want to end this case.

Justice Athar Minallah said that if a person has filed a review petition under Section 188 once, he cannot appeal, no right of appeal has been given against the review under the Act.

Previous hearings

During the last two hearings which were also streamed live, five lawyers of the petitioners completed their arguments.

Today rest of the lawyers, the attorney general, and counsels for the PML-N and PML-Q will present their arguments.

During the previous hearing, Chief Justice Isa inquired how the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act could reduce the powers of the apex court.

The chief justice had also said that the next Oct 9 hearing should be the last and told the lawyers that only one case would be fixed on that day, asking the counsels to be prepared if the proceedings continued till late at night.

In April, the Supreme Court — then led by former CJP Umar Ata Bandial — had stopped the government from implementing the bill seeking to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan’s powers once it became a law.

courtesy : 24 news