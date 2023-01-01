Plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An international flight on Monday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air.

As per details, the flight was going to Islamabad from Muscat, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, the sources said.

Earlier on April 3, a Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Karachi made an emergency landing at Norway’s Oslo International airport after the worsening health condition of an onboard passenger.

The flight, later departed for Toronto after leaving the ill passenger.

courtesy : ary news