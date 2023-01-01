Haleem Adil gets bail in one case, another is still pending

F.P. Report

KARACHI : A local court in Karachi granted bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday in a case about attempting to facilitate an arrested accused from police custody.

However, another case – registered with the Mobina Town police station in which he has been nominated for torching a police vehicle – is still pending as he awaits bail in the matter.

On Monday, a judicial magistrate Karachi South heard the bail plea filed by Sheikh, which was accepted for Rs50,000 surety bonds.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the accused had tried to help Hassan Niazi flee while he was in police custody. This case was registered with the City Court police station.