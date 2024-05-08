Parvez Elahi shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry and PTI leader Parvez Elahi was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on Thursday.

According to sources in the prison, Parvez Elahi was being kept in B-class of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Parvez Elahi has been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail in order to produce him before an accountability court in connection with corruption cases filed against him, the sources said.

These cases have been registered against Parvez Elahi by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).