Rehana Dar, other PTI supporters arrested, party claims

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Rehana Dar, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and mother of former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar, has been arrested, the party said on Thursday.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the PTI announced that Rehana Dar along with other party workers was arrested by Punjab police in Sialkot.

“A new low has been reached today. Rehana Dar and Ruba Dar have been arrested for peacefully protesting just now. Shameful act by the corrupt mafia,” the party posted on its official X account.

Umar Dar, the brother of Usman Dar, also confirmed the arrest of his mother, saying that many other PTI women workers have also been detained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI had announced a country-wide protest against what it called ‘planned May 9 riots’.

Rehana Dar was set to lead a protest demonstration in Silakot. Umar Dar said that the Punjab police cordoned off their residence since the morning and detained his mother soon after she came outside to lead the rally.

It is noteworthy here that Rehana Dar had contested the general elections against incumbent Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to clinch the victory from NA-71 (Sialkot) over PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar with a lead of over18,000 votes, as per Form 47 issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif bagged 119001 votes while Rehana Dar could manage to get 100482 votes.