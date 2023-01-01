Passenger offloaded at Lahore airport for carrying fake travel documents

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): A passenger bound for Hungary was offloaded by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) at Lahore airport on Sunday due to the alleged possession of fake travel documents.

The passenger, identified as Muhammad Shahid, was attempting to travel to Hungary when the agency’s vigilance team became suspicious and requested to inspect his documents.

Upon examination, the FIA officials confirmed that the travel documents provided by Shahid were indeed fake. The passport was discovered to have a counterfeit sticker indicating a Hungarian educational visa.

The passenger was subsequently transferred to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gijrat for further investigation.

In a similar incident last month, the FIA immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman at Peshawar airport as she attempted to board a flight to France. Her passport was found to be counterfeit.