PBC, HCBA Abbottabad support Tassaduq Jillani-led commission while PTI rejects

LAHORE (INP): The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) has welcomed the commission led by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, appointed to investigate allegations levelled by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PBC Vice-Chairman Kamran Bashir Mughal expressed optimism that Justice Jillani would conduct an unbiased, fair, and free inquiry into the matter.

He stated that the recommendations provided by Justice Jillani would enhance the independence, transparency, and honor of the judiciary.

Similarly, the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA) has extended its full support to Justice Jillani’s appointment for the commission.

HCB is hopeful that the commission will thoroughly investigate the matter and propose recommendations to prevent interference in judicial affairs. High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA) labelled the demands for the resignation of chief justice of IHC and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) as unconstitutional.

HCB Abbottabad emphasized its commitment to the rule of law and condemned any unconstitutional and undemocratic practices. PTI rejects the commission, demands in-service judge appointment.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the commission led by Tassaduq Jillani to probe the matter of the letter tabled by IHC judges.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stressed the need for a commission led by in-service judges rather than retired ones.

He advocated for a commission formation similar to those seen in the memogate and election inquiry cases, which were led by the then-active Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk.