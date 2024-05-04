Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Newly appointed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday night took oath of office in a special ceremony held at Governor House. Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to the new governor.

Besides others, the oath taking ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP leaders Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nayar Bukhari, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and administrative officers.

President Asif Ali Zardari had recently approved the appointments of Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as governors of KP, Punjab and Balochistan respectively. Faisal Karim Kundi who has a long assocation with Pakistan Peoples Party currently holds the position of PPP’s central information secretary.

He is a member of the central executive committee as well as the foreign liaison committee. He was elected as a member of the National Assembly in the 2008 general elections from DI Khan and made history when he was appointed the country’s youngest deputy speaker. Over the years, Kundi has gained the respect of his peers and also made a name for himself on the international stage through his participation in global dialogues, and interactions with diplomats.

He is particularly vocal about infrastructure development, educational reforms, and philanthropy and strongly believes in dialogue, and policy reform. He also served as the prime minister’s aide, PPP KP secretary general besides being a patron of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) and the Youth Parliament. He also worked with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and served as the chairman of the Fata Caucus.