Cases record in Punjab: PHC orders KP CM to approach LHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed-of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur plea seeking the details of cases registered against him while ordered to approached Lahore High Court to obtain record of cases registered in Punjab, on Saturday.

PHC’s issued verdict authored by Justice SM Atique Shah, states that according to the petitioner, 17 First Information Reports have been registered against him in different police stations in Islamabad, while two inquiries are underway against him in the FIA Cyber Crime Cell D.I. Khan, and another inquiry is ongoing in NAB.

The representatives of NAB and FIA informed the court that they have no intention of arresting the Chief Minister, while the petitioner’s lawyer drew the court’s attention to the cases registered in Punjab, the judgement stated. Advocate General further argued that despite numerous efforts Ali Amin Gandapur could not obtain the details of the cases, and therefore, the Chief Minister cannot travel outside the province.

The court has directed the petitioner to approach the Lahore High Court for the details of the cases registered in Punjab, as it is beyond the jurisdiction of PHC. The judgement also ordered that the police and other agencies should not harass or arrest the Chief Minister in any case.