PCB denies reports about Amir’s return

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed all reports related to return of pacer Mohammad Amir to the national team as “factually incorrect”.

The board, in a statement, said its selection policy is “crystal clear: domestic performance!”. It also clarified that Amir had retired from international cricket.

A day earlier, reports emerged that the PCB had given green signal to the fast bowler for his return to international cricket.

They said the selection committee had contacted Mohammad Amir’s manager, urging the former pacer to prepare himself for the national comeback.

The official had also reportedly advised the 30-year-old pacer to focus on his cricket and avoid making unnecessary statements in the media that could lead to controversy. The reports added that Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will be asked to reconsider his retirement soon, so he needs to stay fit and keep practicing until then.

The official said that Amir is a good bowler and Pakistan needed him. He said Amir had been asked to follow the instructions and hopefully he would be playing from Pakistani side soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the return of Mohammad Amir to the international arena has been in the headlines since Najam Sethi took charge as PCB Chairman last year. When Sethi was asked about the return of Amir to the national team last year, he said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”

Speaking at a press conference, Najam Sethi had reiterated his stance on breaking the law and the rules of the game of cricket, stating that no one is spared if found guilty. The PCB Chairman said that match-fixers should be treated harshly, but once they have served their sentence, the cricket board should allow them to resume their career.

The left-armer has not represented Pakistan since 2020 after quitting international cricket due to reported differences with then-head coach Misbah ul Haq. The 30-year-old then turned his attention to franchise cricket in order to build his reputation back up.

Amir finished 14th on the wicket-takers list in PSL 8 with 9 scalps in seven games with injury playing a factor as well. He showed enough glimpses of his previous self to catch the eye of PCB’s selection committee.