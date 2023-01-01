Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in Pakistan ODI series

F.P. Report

AUCKLAND: Tom Latham will lead a BLACKCAPS ODI Squad in Pakistan later this month featuring two potential debutants in Ben Lister and Cole McConchie.

The regular Canterbury skipper is also part of the T20 Squad to tour Pakistan and has won selection on the back of a strong season across all formats in domestic cricket.

McConchie’s 1140 runs across formats are the second most of any player this season while he’s also picked up eight wickets.

Lister featured in the ODI Squad to face Sri Lanka during the recently completed ANZ ODI Series but didn’t take the field and has the chance to add to his international T20 debut against India earlier this year.

The 15-man squad also features further opportunities for recent ODI debutants Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley.

Those new faces are balanced by an experienced core including six members of the squad that made the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Nine players from the squad also have recent experience in Pakistan, featuring in either the Test or ODI Squads that played in Karachi earlier this year.

The traveling squads will also have the benefit of extra experience in Pakistani conditions with Saqlain Mushtaq joining the group as an assistant coach.

Gary Stead said the prospect of taking on Pakistan across both white ball formats was an exciting one.

“We’ve enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way. They are a tough team no matter where you take them on.

“The successful ODI Series earlier this year in Pakistan provided big learning opportunities for the players and having more ODI match experience is fantastic in a World Cup year.

“Having someone with Saqlain’s experience is a big boost for the group and we are looking forward to the insights he can offer us to aid our preparations for local conditions, and in particular the assistance he can provide to our spin bowling group.”

Stead said McConchie’s consistency this season had been impressive.

“Cole has been a leader for Canterbury and at New Zealand A level for a number of seasons but his contributions to winning games across formats really stood out this summer.

“His skill set with bat and ball is a valuable one, especially in the conditions we are likely to face on this tour.”

Stead said that Lister, who plays for the Aces, has impressed the coaching group with his desire to learn since joining the BLACKCAPS environment.

“Making your debut in India is a big challenge and it’s been great to see Ben really try and soak up every opportunity since then.”

The BLACKCAPS T20 Squad to face Pakistan will depart from New Zealand on Sunday April 9 the day after the KFC T20 Series against Sri Lanka concludes in Queenstown.

The opening match of the five match T20I series is on Friday April 14 in Lahore with the first of five ODIs starting on Wednesday April 26 in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young