PCB to announce T20 squad on April 8

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee will announce 18-member national squad for T20I series against New Zealand on April 8.

The fitness of the national cricketers will also be evaluated before the selection of the team. The national selectors will finalize the selection of the national team on April 7. While announcement of the T20 squad will be made on April 8.

The national squad will play the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The national selectors are holding consultation with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to pick the T20I squad members, while players are busy in physical training under the supervision of Pakistan Army staff in Kakul, Abbottabad.