ECP notifies successful Senate candidates

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the final notification of the successful candidates of the Senate on Friday.

Notification of eleven successful candidates of Senate from Balochistan, 12 from Punjab, 12 successful candidates from Sindh and two successful candidates for the Senate from Islamabad seats has been issued.

According to notification, Ahad Cheema, Pervez Rasheed, Talal Badr and Nasir Mehmood of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) won general seats from Punjab.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi succeeded on the general seat of the Senate from Punjab as independent candidate.

On the other hand, Hamid Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) succeeded in the Senate General Election from Punjab.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Minister Mossadegh Malik have been declared successful on technocrat seats from Punjab.

PML-N’s Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt remained successful on reserved seats for women from Punjab while Khalil Tahir of PML-N wins on minority seat from Punjab.