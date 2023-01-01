PEC introduces new exam system for schools in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has changed the examination system of schools from class one to class eight, on Saturday.

According to new examination system final result card of the student will be prepared on the basis of three exams, first term, midterm and final term.

The question papers would be provided to the schools through Pack Item Bank before one week of exam.

The exam of first term would be held in the last week of September, midterm exam in the second week of December and the final exam would be held in second or third week of March.

The question papers would be prepared according the educational calendar by Quaid Academy.