Per month expense of PTI founder is Rs1.2m: AG

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Wednesday said that the per month expense of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is Rs1.2 million in jail.

A hearing was held in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the petition filed to provide full security to PTI founder PTI in jail. LHC Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan heard the petition filed by PTI Lawyers Forum President Afzaal Azeem Pahat. It has been argued in the petition that the jail authorities have banned the meetings of former Prime Minister Imran Khan due to security concerns. His life is in danger in the jail, the court should order to provide full security to Khan.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said that the Advocate General had shown grace that he would give an update on the matter, on which the Advocate General told the court that he has collected information and brought with him. Advocate General stated that Imran Khan has been kept in one cell and six cells around him are also reserved for him, therefore, total seven calls are allocated to him.

He added that there is one security officer for 10 people in Adiala Jail, however, in case of Imran, 14 security officers have been appointed solely for him. The former prime minister’s food is cooked in a special kitchen where no food is cooked for anybody else. On this, the lawyer of PTI founder said: ‘We are happy with what the Advocate General Punjab has told’.

Advocate General Punjab continued to say that they have also installed CCTV cameras worth R500,000 for security of Khan and his monthly expense is Rs1.2 million. On this, PTI lawyer Asad Manzoor said that PTI founder is not allowed to meet, his wife has filed an application in this regard.

Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan remarked that there is no need to be loyal to the king more than the king, this is a very important matter, we cannot allow everyone in it. The Chief Justice further said that we respect the petitioner Afzaal Pahat. There are PTI supporter all over Pakistan, we do not know who are in the parties. Later, the court adjourned further hearing till after Eid on the petition filed to provide full security in jail to PTI founder.