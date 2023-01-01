Pervaiz Elahi, PML-Q MPAs join PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday announced that he was joining the PTI along with ten other former MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim Leaque-Quaid (PML-Q).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, Elahi said he had always stood with former prime minister Imran Khan during “hard and testing times”. “Parvez Elahi is quitting the PML-Q and is joining the PTI,” Chaudhry confirmed. Chaudhry said Elahi also met the PTI chairman in this regard, adding that the party “appreciates” the role played by the PML-Q.

“Parvez Elahi has the support of Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi too,” he said. “There were two options. Either merge the PML-Q with PTI or they join PTI.” Chaudhry welcomed the new PTI members to the party. On the occasion, he also highlighted that no one knew the whereabouts of Zaigham Khan and Muhammad Khan Bhatti so far. “We will stand together with the new PTI members,” he said, adding that Elahi’s name had been approved for the role of PTI’s central president.

Talking to the media, Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for shutting down the health card. Elahi said no such step would be taken that harms the PTI’s reputation, adding that he will work “wherever Imran wishes” for him to. Responding to a question pertaining to if he was given a hint by the establishment to join PTI, Elahi said: “If the establishment has given a hint, it’s good. I try that everyone moves along together.”

At another point, Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was more candid in his response, saying his son Moonis Elahi also wanted both parties to merge and proceed in politics with a consensus. “Any such merger will strengthen the party,” Elahi had said. On the other hand, the PML-Q electoral college office-bearers had authorised Elahi, the party’s provincial president at the time, to take decisions on behalf of the party with regard to its merger with the PTI on Imran’s offer. Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi earlier visited and held a meeting with Imran at his Zaman Park residence that was attended by senior party leaders from both sides.