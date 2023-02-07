Pervez Musharraf laid to rest

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest on Tuesday in a military graveyard in the port city, more than 48 hours after he breathed his last in Dubai.

The former chief of army staff’s funeral prayer was held at the Malir Cantonment’s Polo Ground, shortly before his burial took place. The funeral prayer was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, former army chiefs Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Gen (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Faisal Subzwari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, and other noted personalities were also among the attendees of the funeral prayer of the ex-president. The mortal remains of the former military ruler were brought to Karachi on Monday night in a special plane from the UAE — after several delays in the flight.

Before leaving for Sindh’s capital city, his body was given Ghusl (ritual washing and shrouding of the deceased ahead of burial) in Sonapur, Dubai. Along with the body of the deceased, the widow of the ex-army chief and their children were also flown in from the Gulf state.