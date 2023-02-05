Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Former president retired General Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday due to a prolonged rare disease amyloidosis. He was 79.

Pakistan Consulate in Dubai and his family confirmed the death of the former military ruler at American Hospital Dubai. His family has filed an application in Pakistani Consulate in Dubai for shifting the body of Musharraf. Musharraf had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body. The former general was admitted to the American Hospital Dubai for treatment. He was also admitted to Dubai hospitals more than once in the past. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of former army chief. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said. In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death.

The former army chief held a number of appointments in the artillery, the infantry, and commando units and also taught at the Staff College in Quetta and in the War Wing of the National Defence College. He fought in Pakistan’s 1965 and 1971 wars with India. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed Gen Musharraf head of the armed forces in October 1998.

On October 12, 1999, while Musharraf was out of the country, Sharif dismissed him and tried to prevent the plane carrying Musharraf home from landing at the Karachi airport. The armed forces, however, took control of the airport and other government installations and deposed Sharif, paving the way for Musharraf to become head of a military government. Although he was generally considered to hold moderate views and promised an eventual return to civilian rule, Musharraf suspended the constitution and dissolved parliament. He formed the National Security Council, made up of civilian and military appointees, to run Pakistan in the interim.

Following a movement led by the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008. On March 30, 2014, Musharraf was indicted for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007. On December 17, 2019, a special court handed Musharraf death sentence in the high treason case against him. The former military ruler left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and didn’t return to Pakistan since.

President, PM express condolences over death of Pervez Musharraf: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The president and prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Nawaz Sharif condoles Pervez Musharraf's death: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif condoled on Sunday the death of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Mr Sharif took to Twitter to express his condolences on the death of Mr Musharraf.

