Peshawar Region clinch PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League title

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Region claimed Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League title after securing solitary goal victory against Swat in the last leg of League match played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former International Athlete and Director Sports Bacha Khan University Shahbana Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed trophies and cash prizes. The winner awarded trophy and Rs. 180,000 as cash prize, (Rs. 10,000) each of the 18 players, runners-up Mardan got trophy and Rs. 90,000 (Rs. 5000) each player and Swat took (Rs. 54000) as cash prize with each player took Rs. 3000.

Skipper of Peshawar Region declared as best player of the League by awarding a trophy and Rs. 10,000 while the best emerging players Shahana, hailing from Chitral, represented Swat Region, took a trophy and Rs. 10,000 cash prize.

Former national athlete Musawar Khan, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahseen Ullah Khan, Chairman Charsadda Press Club, officials, players and spectators were also present during the last League match played between Swat-Chitral (Region) and Peshawar (Region) teams.

Swat Region, which is mixed with players from Chitral as well, played excellently and gave a tough time to the strong Peshawar team, which remained unbeaten in the League. The players of both Peshawar and Swat gave each other a tough fight with some excellent and thrilling attacks were also witnessed.

Peshawar front line including skipper Kalsoom, Aysia, Maria Khan, Saira and Aiman played well and made some good rallies of attacks. Peshawar goal-keeper also played well and did not concede a single goal in the whole of the League wherein Peshawar played four matches and won all.

After a goalless draw with Swat Region, Peshawar Region succeeded in taking the lead in the 56th minute when Aysia netted a fine goal through a field goal. Aysia took a ball from right winger Saira Khan and zoomed quickly in netting a fine goal on the field attempt.

After taking the lead, Peshawar tried hard to consolidate their lead but they failed due to tight marking by Swat Region players. The players of Swat Region including goal-keeper Asifa with a front line featuring Gulfida, Shahana, Summaya, Fazila, Kainat, Mumtazia and Anna played well.

Peshawar remained unbeaten, beating Bannu (9-0), Hazra (4-0), Mardan (4-0) and Swat (1-0) taking first position, followed by Mardan with three wins against Hazara (3-0), Swat (3-2), Bannu (3-0) and lost to Peshawar (0-4), taking second position.

Hazara Region got third position by playing against Swat (1-1), lost to Peshawar (0-4), Mardan (0-3), and secured win against Bannu (4-0), took fourth position by playing a draw match against Hazara (1-1), and lost to Mardan (2-3), secured victory against Bannu (4-0), and lost to Peshawar (0-1), Bannu lost all matches against Peshawar (0-9), Swat (0-4), Mardan (0-3), Hazara (0-4)

Talking to APP, Shahbana Khattak said that the League played without any break and all the female players got full facilitation according to the break-up sent in by DG Sports HEC Javed Memon.

She said open trials were held and even representation has been given to the female players of Chitral wherein she along with the selection committee also paid a visit to Chitral. She was amazed to see the talent that female players of Chitral have. She said some people have given baseless reports on social media about selection of the players, DA or TA allowances.

Every player has been paid in hands of Rs. 1500 as DA and Rs. 2000 as TA. How can I give the same money to either coach or manager of the team instead of players, she said. “I have given DA & TA to players,” she informed. “I being a former international athlete, am well aware of the fact that such officials included players of one district in teams of other districts, ignoring the rights of the players of that particular district, ” she said.

As far as the funds are concerned we have received a complete break-up from HEC and accordingly worked, looking after the break-up only,” she said. “I have also been approached to hand over the rights of social media news which I refused so I think the same people are buying against her running fake reports on social media through their respective account. “I will challenge such reports legally,” she warned.

“I do not have anything with the selection,” a selection committee constituted by HEC has selected players,” she clarified.

“I will take legal action against those carrying baseless reports during the Women League, which is being organized in a befitting manner. These people are misleading the players on social media without taking her point of view according to the norms of journalism, she said. (APP)