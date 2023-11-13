Peshawar Region wins PM Youth Talent Hunt Girls Badminton League

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Region beat Mardan Region by 3-2 to clinched the title of Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Girls Badminton League, Hazara region secured third position.

Five different regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the leagues. General Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association, Amjad Khan, was the chief guest in the final ceremony and distributed prizes among the players.

Coaches of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bushra, Nadeem Khan, Hayatullah, District Sports Officer were also present. Kohat University of Information Technology, hosted the league in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

In the first singles, Amber of Peshawar defeated Uroog of Mardan by 21-17 and 21-15.

In doubles, Suman and Sapna of Mardan defeated Noor and Amber of Peshawar by 21-19 and 21-16. In the third match, Mardan’s Sapna defeated Noor of Peshawar by 21-12 and 21-17, in the fourth match, Faryal Tanuzman of Peshawar defeated Uroog and Atiqa of Mardan by 21-11 and 21-19, while in the last single, Faryal of Peshawar defeated Suman by 21-14 and 21-19, and won the trophy by 3-2. Coach Bushra played an important role in Peshawar region victory.