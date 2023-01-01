Peshawar Zalmi overwhelm Lahore Qalandars

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Saim Ayub and captain Babar Azam scored brilliant fifties at the top before bowlers wreaked havoc on Lahore Qalandar’s top order to help Peshawar Zalmi seal a commanding 35-run win in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League season 8.

Saim punched Qalandars’ bowlers with eight scintillating fours and three maximums during his impressive 36-ball 68. Babar, on the other hand, played a cautious knock of 50 from 40 balls before walking back to the hut in the 16th over off Haris Rauf’s bowling.

Electing to bat first, Zalmi went off with a superb 107-run opening stand between the two before Rashid Khan gave Qalandar their first breakthrough in the 11th over, dismissing the dangerman Saim.

Afghanistan spinner then handed the second blow to Zalmi in his next over when he sent back no.3 Mohammad Haris on a paltry 9.

Incoming batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore, however, refused to take his foot off the pedal and carried an onslaught in the middle overs. Kohler-Cadmore smashed three sixes and two fours during his blistering 36 in just 16 balls. His inning was cut short by Haris Rauf (2-35) in the 18th over.

From 183/4 to 207 all out, Shaheen-inspired Qalandars put up a solid bowling effort in the final three overs of the innings to control the damage.

Skipper Shaheen remained impressive with the ball as he bagged four wickets, three of them coming in the penultimate over. Meanwhile, Zaman Khan ran through the tailenders in the final over to end up with 2 for 30 in 2.3 overs.