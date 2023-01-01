PHC CJ: Legal fraternity stand for supremacy of Constitution

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali said that legal fraternity has stand with supremacy of constitution at every odd situation while declared bench and bar as two wheels of the same vehicle, on Saturday.

This she said during meeting with Charsadda Bar Association (CBA) delegation and added that lawyers had opposed every unconstitutional move to establish Rule of Law. CBA delegation leaded by president Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and General Secretary Saifullah Chena advocates and congratulated Justice Musart Hilali as first ever Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

However, Chief Justice said that lawyers had granted sacrifices for restoration and supremacy of constitution while added that Rule of Law should be establish with cooperation of bench and bar. CBA general secretary Saifullah Chena advocate congratulated Justice Musart Hilali as first woman Chief Justice and claimed that it would be build good image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa globally.

He claimed that women role for supremacy of constitution is critical in judicial history of Pakistan.

