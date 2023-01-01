Oct would be good option for polls: Sana

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said keeping in view the financial position of the country, holding of general elections in October would be a good option for the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the judiciary should constitute a full court bench to hear plea of political parties regarding the elections. The Interior Minister said political groups have made a request to the Supreme Court for constituting a larger bench to listen to the genuine complaints of public representatives regarding elections in Punjab.

He said the government is engaged in compiling the census, and the security personnel have also been deployed for security of the staff collecting the census data. The Interior Minister said the government will provide security and financial resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold transparent elections in October.