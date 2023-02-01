PHC directs for submission of report on daily basis to ECP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered District Election Officers for submission of daily basis report to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding political activities to ensure free and fair polls.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and SM Attique Shah issued detail judgment on Contempt of Court plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ali Amin Gandapur against didn’t allowing PTI’s workers for gatherings and workers conventions.

The decision was authored by Justice Ijaz Anwar stated that holding election is constitutional obligation of ECP, caretaker government and district administration. ECP has constitutional obligation to take concrete steps to ensure free and fair elections, the judgement asserted. The caretaker government obliged by law to assist the ECP for free and fair election. The caretaker government has no jurisdiction to interfere in election processes or may it intervene the procedure, the judgement stated.

PTI is approaching PHC again and again that their workers are charging in different First Information Reports (FIRs) on one hand while on the other side neither equal playing field is provided to them for general election, the decision argued.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had admitted before PHC that equal playing field will be provided to every political party as per law. ECP’s lawyer also submitted before court that law and order situation is responsibility of provincial government while added that the commission had contacted Principal Secretary Prime Minister for provision of equal opportunities to all political parties, the judgement stated. PHC argued that holding of free and fair election is constitutional obligation of ECP and further ordered for provision of equal playing field/equal opportunities to all political parties including PTI.

PHC ordered all District Election Officers for submission of daily basis report on political activities to ECP and the commission may order Chief Secretary for actions against officers involved in political victimization.

Meanwhile, PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah stopped arrest of PTI’s parliamentarian in Anti-corruption establishment FIR regarding illegal recruitment and malpractices till 10th January. Former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan, former provincial minister Taimour Salim Jaghra, Kamran Bangash, Ishtiaq Aormur, Peer Fida, Fazal Elahi and Asif Khan approached PHC.

Moreover, PHC suspended arrest warrant of PTI’s Hangu president Yousaf Khan issued under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah argued that Yousaf Khan had submitted application for workers convention but district administration arrested PTI’s Hangu president under 3MPO.