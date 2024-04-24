PHC directs to incorporate 161 Khasaddars in police

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered inclusion of 161 Khasadar personnel from Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police within two months, on Wednesday.

The counsel Fazal Shah Mohmand advocate argued that by Ghanam Gul along with 160 others had filed writ petition seeking their incorporation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police after merger of erstwhile Fata.

As many as 933 Khassadar personnel were incorporated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police but the petitioners were ignored incorporation despite their scrutiny by competent authority. He added legislation has been made for inclusion of Khasaddar in police after merger of erstwhile Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The credentials and antecedents were verified four times but the petitioners didn’t incorporated in the police, so, they approached PHC for redressal of their grievances.

Fazal Shah Mohmand advocate was the counsel for the petitioners argued that legislation has been made for their incorporation, according to which their colleagues have been absorbed in three phases. It is worthy to mention that chief Secretary, secretary establishment, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Regional police officer Mardan, District Police Officer Mardan and Mohmand and Deputy Commissioner Mohmand were respondents in the plea.